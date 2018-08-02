Tamil Nadu plans to give north Chennai a makeover 

Home Cities Chennai

The state government is giving shape to a ‘special plan’ to redevelop north Chennai, which has been mostly left out in the city’s growth story due to heavy congestion and pollution.

By C Shivakumar 
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The state government is giving shape to a ‘special plan’ to redevelop north Chennai, which has been mostly left out in the city’s growth story due to heavy congestion and pollution. Private consultants have been engaged by the State Planning Commission to come out with a plan to attract investments and reduce pollution in the five corporation zones in northern parts of the city.The roots of origin of the city is in north Chennai, when the East India Company set up its base. Yet, most of the growth in the recent decades is focussed on southern parts of Chennai. Finally, there appears to be some hope with the efforts of the State Planning Commission and it is learned that the consultants hired by the commission have prepared an initial draft plan.

Reliable sources told Express that the areas which are being covered under the ‘special plan’ are the corporation zones of Madhavaram, Manali, Thiruvottiyur, Tondiarpet and Royapuram.The main objective of the project, titled ‘Special Plan for the Development of Backward Areas of North Chennai’, is to bring out strategies to make north Chennai more attractive for investment. The focus is on reducing pollution in the areas. Sources told Express that once the plan is implemented, north Chennai would see a remarkable change not only in infrastructure but also the areas considered as underbelly of Chennai.

Interestingly, north Chennai will also get connected to the Metro Rail network in the second phase of the Metro Rail project. The proposed Metro Rail line will connect north Chennai up to Sholinganallur. This also comes in the wake of state government working on transit-oriented development, a type of community development that includes a mixture of housing, office, retail or other amenities integrated into a walkable neighbourhood, located within half-mile along the Chennai Metro corridors.

Adi Dravidar Department, Chennai Metro water, Slum Clearance Board, Greater Chennai Corporation and various other departments will be stakeholders in the special plan. Sources indicated that Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation and Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women are working out strategies for skill development of youth in these areas.

The fisheries department is also coming up with a budget plan for marketing complex besides value addition industries, like fish processing plants, as the coastal areas are dotted by fishing hamlets due to its proximity to Kasimedu fishing harbour.The government is also looking to set up Common Livelihood Centres under National Urban Livelihood Mission besides setting up of resource centres for girls and women.While officials have refused to divulge the budget requirements for the plan, there are also plans to create night shelters, mobile creches for migrant workers, and hostel for working women.

  • Peter Meyn
    Good news always comes first
    9 hours ago reply

  • Balasubramaniam

    Thanks to The T.N.Govt. now planning to develop North Chennai. In Manali there is a separate part on the north after the Ring Road called MANALI NEW TOWN, Corporation Division No.16 in Zone 2. is also not developed, eg.in R.L.Nagar NO WATER SUPPLY,DRAINAGE AND AN EMTY WATER TANK INSIDE COMPOUND WALL CONSTRUCTED FOR A PARK NOT EVEN WHITE WASHED ?
    11 hours ago reply
