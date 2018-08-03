City to get water from Veeranam Lake

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Drinking water supply in the city will improve in a week as water from the Veeranam Lake will be released in three to four days, said a statement from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board on Thursday.

As cleaning work has commenced in pipes leading from Sethiyathope to Vadakuthu treatment plants in Cuddalore, the city will be provided with 180 MLD drinking water from the Veeranam Lake.

As the city is facing water shortage due to insufficient storage in its four reservoirs and poor southwest monsoon, the board said it would be drawing 180 MLD water from the lake to sustain the current water supply of 650 MLD to the city.

The lake which has a storage of 416 mcft is filling up fast due to the heavy discharge of water from the Mettur dam with water from the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers.