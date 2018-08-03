Row over parking slots delays opening of Madhavaram terminus

C Shivakumar and B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI:The row over allotment of separate parking slot for MTC buses has hit the opening of 95-crore satellite bus terminus in Madhavaram, which will accommodate commuters going to the neighbouring Andhra and other northern regions.

The terminus, which has faced controversy ever since the initial feasibility report was unfavourable, drew flak from the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) which sought parking slot for six to nine MTC buses inside the bus terminus for buses originating from the terminal. An MTC official told Express that after the issue was raised with the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, they allotted parking slot on the entrance side which would create unnecessary traffic jam inside the terminus as only parallel parking was allowed on that platform.

He said a letter had been sent to the CMDA now, seeking parking slot inside the terminus as it would avert unnecessary traffic jam inside the terminus.It is learnt that the MTC is seeking space to be provided near the proposed car parking area. “If such a facility is not made, then passengers, who get down from moffusil buses at the terminus and want to go to destinations such as CMBT, Broadway, will have to cross the road to catch MTC buses,” the official said. The MTC has also sought separate partition for moffusil buses and MTC city bus operations. “We are planning a one-to-one meeting with CMDA officials to resolve the issue,” the official told Express.