Home Cities Chennai

Row over parking slots delays opening of Madhavaram terminus

The terminus, which has faced controversy ever since the initial feasibility report was unfavourable, drew flak from the Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

Published: 03rd August 2018 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar and B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:The row over allotment of separate parking slot for MTC buses has hit the opening of 95-crore satellite bus terminus in Madhavaram, which will accommodate commuters going to the neighbouring Andhra and other northern regions.

The terminus, which has faced controversy ever since the initial feasibility report was unfavourable, drew flak from the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) which sought parking slot for six to nine MTC buses inside the bus terminus for buses originating from the terminal. An MTC official told Express that after the issue was raised with the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, they allotted parking slot on the entrance side which would create unnecessary traffic jam inside the terminus as only parallel parking was allowed on that platform.

He said a letter had been sent to the CMDA now, seeking parking slot inside the terminus as it would avert unnecessary traffic jam inside the terminus.It is learnt that the MTC is seeking space to be provided near the proposed car parking area. “If such a facility is not made, then passengers, who get down from moffusil buses at the terminus and want to go to destinations such as CMBT, Broadway, will have to cross the road to catch MTC buses,” the official said. The MTC has also sought separate partition for moffusil buses and MTC city bus operations. “We are planning a one-to-one meeting with CMDA officials to resolve the issue,” the official told Express.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MTC buses parking slot Metropolitan Transport Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release