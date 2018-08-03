Home Cities Chennai

Seven arrested for attacking hotel staff

Seven men were arrested by the Virugambakkam police on Thursday for assaulting and threatening the staff of a restaurant in Saligramam on Sunday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven men were arrested by the Virugambakkam police on Thursday for assaulting and threatening the staff of a restaurant in Saligramam on Sunday.The arrested men were M Kishore (25), J ‘Kutty’ Kishore (24), M Sathish (23), S Karthik (22), M Suresh (19), V Mani (22) and H Ruthara Kumar (26). Search is on for K L Yuvaraj and Diwahar who have fled the State, said the police.

Meanwhile, after suspending the members from the party, DMK working president M K Stalin on Thursday expressed his regret for the behaviour of his partymen on July 29.He also warned erring members of the party of severe action in a Twitter post.The incident that happened on Sunday went viral on Wednesday after the CCTV footage was circulated in social media platforms.

After the closing hours, a few DMK cadre demanded food for more than 30 party members assembled in Kauvery Hospital.Since the shop was closed and there was no  more food left for sale, Prakash, who was at the cash counter, said that food could not be delivered.

Angered by this, Yuvaraj attacked him and two other servers, who were identified as Karunanithi and Sekar, in the restaurant.The CCTV footage obtained from the shop showed the cadre speaking to the person at the cash table and then suddenly beating him.All seven men were remanded in judicial custody.

Stalin warns erring cadre of tough action

Chennai: Disapproving of the attack on a biriyani shop owner and staff by a local party functionary, DMK working president MK Stalin on Thursday warned that he would not hesitate to take tough action against those indulging in acts of indiscipline. He visited the biriyani shop where his party’s local functionary attacked the owner and a staffer to offer consolation to the victims on Thursday. In a Facebook message, Stalin said, “I will never allow the hard work of lakhs of cadre going waste because of the objectionable act of a few.” “I will not hesitate to take tough action against those trying to bring disrepute to the party,” he warned. Stalin also stated that the party cadre could add to the pride of their leader Karunanidhi only by adhering to the principle of discipline as taught by him

