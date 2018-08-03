Worker threatens to jump off tower in thermal plant

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:A 28-year-old contract worker climbed up a 60 feet tall tower at the thermal power plant in Pudunagar in Thiruvallur.

A police officer, who was at the spot, said, “S Dhanasekaran (28) from Tondiarpet was working in the coal clearance section of the thermal power plant in Athipattu at Pudunagar. A few days ago, many contract workers staged a protest demanding increase in wages and other allowances. After the protest, the management suspended Dhanasekaran and a few others for leading the protest. Angered by this, around 7 am on Thursday, Dhanasekaran climbed up the 60 feet tall tower near the conveyor belt inside the power plant and threatened to jump off, if the demands were not met and also sought a meeting with the director of the power plant.”