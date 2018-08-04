37-year old courier firm driver electrocuted

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 37-year-old driver of a courier vehicle was electrocuted in Tiruverkadu on Friday morning after a low-hanging live wire fell on him.“K Shankar (37), a resident of Maduravoyal, was working as a mini-truck driver in a courier company. On Friday, he parked his vehicle on Cauvery Street in Tiruverkadu to collect couriers. Meanwhile, a low-hanging live wire in the street fell on his vehicle and Shankar was electrocuted and thrown away,” said a police investigation officer His body was sent to the Tiruvallur government hospital and was later handed over to his family.The police have registered a case and further investigations are on.