Cops bust sex racket, rescue foreign women 

Busting a high-end sex racket, the city police rescued two women — one from Ukraine and another from Uzbekistan — from a star hotel in the city on Thursday. 

Published: 04th August 2018 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Busting a high-end sex racket, the city police rescued two women — one from Ukraine and another from Uzbekistan — from a star hotel in the city on Thursday.Police said they acted on a tip-off and laid a ‘trap’ on Thursday night at a hotel to rescue the women and arrested four men. They said their investigations revealed that the racket was organised by a Bengaluru-based kingpin one Sameer. 

The two women were brought to India on tourist visas, police said, adding that the woman from Ukraine was 33-year-old and reached the city on July 6 whereas the woman from Uzbekistan, 36-year-old, reached the city on July 11. “They previously stayed at a star hotel at Alandur and on Wednesday checked in at a hotel located at Mylapore” the police said.

The security officer at the hotel brought the  ‘clients’ through the service gate behind the hotel to escape from the CCTV cameras. “However, the front office staff at the hotel was aware of this and was a part of this racket. Both staff were paid `10,000 each. And all the bookings were done online and it was carried out by Sameer who is absconding,” said the police.The women were introduced to Sameer through another foreigner who was also into flesh trade and recently flew out of the country. 

