Don’t break your head over broken bones

Approximately one crore people in India suffer due to bone and joint ailments like arthritis and osteoporosis.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In a first of its kind attempt, the International Ortho and Trauma Care in association with Dr Kamaraj Multispeciality hospital will be curating a two-day exhibition on orthopedic and trauma care to mark National Bone and Joint day. “So far, we have seen a lot of advancements in treatments for bone-related ailments. But, the knowledge and awareness a layman has about the simple facts that can prevent such ailments are very poor. This exhibition will be a step towards making the public more informed,” said Dr P Radhakrishnan, Orthopedician, International Ortho and Trauma, Vadapalani. 

Approximately one crore people in India suffer due to bone and joint ailments like arthritis and osteoporosis. Dr T Kamaraj, stating the major reasons for the prevalence of such ailments like leading a sedentary lifestyle and food habits, said, “Most office goers sit in front of their computers for long hours, and inside an air-conditioned cubicle.

This will certainly cause wear-and-tear arthritis, so for at least 20 minutes, every hour, they have to take a break and stretch. Another problem is what people eat — there’s an excess intake of carbs and a dearth of calcium and proteins,” he said. Free consultations, video demos and a Bone Mineral Density (BMD) scan will be done during the two-day exhibition.(The event will be held today and tomorrow at Dr Kamaraj Multispeciality hospital, Vadapalani. Entry is free.)

