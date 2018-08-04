Gold and cash looted from locked house

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Burglars looted almost 10 sovereigns and Rs 20,000 in cash along with other valuables from a house in Tiruvottriyur on Thursday. A police officer from Tiruvottriyur said, “Rajesh (33), a software engineer and his wife Swathi (32), a bank employee, are the residents of Ezhuthukaran Street at Kaladipet in Tiruvottriyur. They left for work on Thursday morning and when they returned home around 9pm, they were shocked to see the door of the house broke open and the things inside the cupboard scattered. Around 10 sovereign jewellery, `20,000 in cash, half kg of silver and `20,000 worth LED television set were stolen.” Investigations are on.