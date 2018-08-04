Home Cities Chennai

Health department issues warning against childbirth at home

04th August 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the death of a pregnant woman during delivery at home at Tirupur, the Directorate of Public Health issued a notification warning action against those who conduct ‘home deliveries’ by watching Youtube videos or inspired by movies. In its notification, the Directorate said that only MBBS doctors, midwives, and staff nurses registered under the Indian Nursing Council and also auxiliary nurse midwives and village health nurses are qualified persons to conduct deliveries. 

“Conducting home deliveries watching Youtube or movies is not a wise thing to do. Threat to life of pregnant mother by such acts is an offence,” the notification said. Director of Public Health Dr K Kolandaswamy said, “this is nothing but a cull-out mentality of a section of people. Health department officials can take severe action against those when basic medical care is denied for mother or child. There is an organised medical system. Anyone who tries to break it endangering lives will not be spared,” he added. Preventing a pregnant mother, who depends on her husband and family members, from getting access to medical care when needed whether out of ignorance or for any other reasons is an offence under the IPC, Kolandaswamy said.

The notification also said that under section 82 of the  Public Health Act 1939, the public health officers have power to protect the wellbeing of mother and child.Preventing a government doctor, rural or urban nurses or other staff from doing their duty of protecting mother and child wellbeing is an offence under the IPC.

“Any normal delivery can turn into complication. Various factors such as mother’s sugar level, BP, body weight and other complications should be checked regularly. Two third of bleeding occurs in so-called low-risk women. Institutional deliveries are time-tested Because of institutional deliveries only, Tamil Nadu could reduce maternal and infant mortality rates. Every life is precious and we can’t afford to lose even one by such ignorant acts,” said Dr Shanti Gunasingh, senior obstetrician & gynaecologist and former Director of Government Hospital for Women and Children, Egmore. 

Only institutional deliveries are safe for mother and child. In Tamil Nadu all deliveries are conducted in hospitals and of them, 70 per cent are conducted in government hospitals

TAGS
pregnant woman Directorate of Public Health Public Health Act 1939 childbirth at home

