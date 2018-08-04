Ordeal over, 21 fishermen stranded in Iran return home today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Twenty-one fishermen, who were stranded in Iran after being cheated by their employer in Bushehr in Iran and denied their passports, will be arriving in Chennai early on Saturday morning by a Qatar Airways flight, according to the National Domestic Workers Movement (NDWM), which is coordinating with the state, the Ministry of External Affairs and the fishermen’s families.“The fishermen will be arriving at 2.20 am on Saturday by Qatar Airlines flight,” an official of the NDWM said.

This comes in the wake of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj announcing on Tuesday that the 21 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who were stranded at Nakhitaghi (Iran), had been released, thanks to the efforts of the Indian Embassy in Iran and Indian Consulate at Bandar Abbas. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to direct the Indian Embassy in Iran to take necessary steps for bringing back the 21 fishermen.

The NDWM and Migrant Forum, a regional network of non-government organisations, have requested the Chief Minister to consider the fishermen’s sufferings in Iran and grant monetary aid and compensation to them. The fishermen were cheated allegedly by Indian agents Mangala Travels and one Antony, an unregistered agent, of Rajakamangalam in Kanniyakumari district and taken to Dubai on a visit visa. Antony had recruited the fishermen with the help of Mangalam Travels by getting huge money for air ticket and visas.

They were initially provided tourist visa to Dubai where they stayed from December 7 to 12, 2017. On December 12, Antony provided them tickets to travel to Bushehr. Once they arrived in Bushehr, their passports were withheld and they were given residence card to be in Iran. The sponsor, Mohamad Sala, denied them their due salary for the last six months and when the fishermen demanded it, they were evicted from their residences and left to fend for themselves.

Menial jobs

The Indian Embassy in Iran paid money to the fishermen for their food, which was exhausted in the middle of July. The fishermen managed by doing menial jobs outside to earn money for their food