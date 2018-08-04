Home Cities Chennai

Ordeal over, 21 fishermen stranded in Iran return home today

 Twenty-one fishermen, who were stranded in Iran after being cheated by their employer in Bushehr in Iran and denied their passports, will be arriving in Chennai early on Saturday morning by a

Published: 04th August 2018 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

The 21 fishermen who were stranded in Iran, ahead of their departure to India | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Twenty-one fishermen, who were stranded in Iran after being cheated by their employer in Bushehr in Iran and denied their passports, will be arriving in Chennai early on Saturday morning by a Qatar Airways flight, according to the National Domestic Workers Movement (NDWM), which is coordinating with the state, the Ministry of External Affairs and the fishermen’s families.“The fishermen will be arriving at 2.20 am on Saturday by Qatar Airlines flight,” an official of the NDWM said.

This comes in the wake of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj announcing on Tuesday that the 21 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who were stranded at Nakhitaghi (Iran), had been released, thanks to the efforts of the Indian Embassy in Iran and Indian Consulate at Bandar Abbas. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to direct the Indian Embassy in Iran to take necessary steps for bringing back the 21 fishermen.

The NDWM and Migrant Forum, a regional network of non-government organisations, have requested the Chief Minister to consider the fishermen’s sufferings in Iran and grant monetary aid and compensation to them. The fishermen were cheated allegedly by Indian agents Mangala Travels and one Antony, an unregistered agent, of Rajakamangalam in Kanniyakumari district and taken to Dubai on a visit visa. Antony had recruited the fishermen with the help of Mangalam Travels by getting huge money for air ticket and visas.

They were initially provided tourist visa to Dubai where they stayed from December 7 to 12, 2017. On December 12, Antony provided them tickets to travel to Bushehr. Once they arrived in Bushehr, their passports were withheld and they were given residence card to be in Iran. The sponsor, Mohamad Sala, denied them their due salary for the last six months and when the fishermen demanded it, they were evicted from their residences and left to fend for themselves.

If a student jumps at least two grades, that is, if a student, who fails in the original evaluation, scores a C or above upon re-valuation, his or her papers will go for second re-valuation. “The papers that score even higher marks in second re-valuation are subjected to further scrutiny by the authorities. That’s when it was found that many of these answer scripts were evaluated correctly by the first examiner,” the source said “People took us for granted. It’s unfortunate that something like this happened in a university. This kind of rot will not happen again,” M K Surappa said. 

Menial jobs
The Indian Embassy in Iran paid money to the fishermen for their food, which was exhausted in the middle of July. The fishermen managed by doing menial jobs outside to earn money for their food

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta