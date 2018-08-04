Home Cities Chennai

Sale of housing units shows upward trend in Chennai

The report was released at CREDAI’s 18th annual international convention held in Berlin, being attended by over 1,000 developers from India.The report was released at CREDAI’s 18th annual internationa

Published: 04th August 2018 06:57 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The sale of housing units in Chennai rose to 8,237 units from 5,255 units as India’s top seven cities recorded 25 per cent rise in sales in the first six months of the year, said a report by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India and consultant Jones Lang LaSalle.The report was released at CREDAI’s 18th annual international convention held in Berlin, being attended by over 1,000 developers from India.

The report said the growth witnessed in the first half of 2018 can be attributed to two large factors, firstly returning buyers’ confidence on account of implementation of RERA in most States and stable capital values that have started to show an upward bias. 

