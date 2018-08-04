Home Cities Chennai

‘Stress on need to revitalise manufacturing sector’

The manufacturing sector in the country needs to be revitalised as it has the highest multiplier effect on job creation, according to chairman of Rane Group L Ganesh.

Published: 04th August 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The manufacturing sector in the country needs to be revitalised as it has the highest multiplier effect on job creation, according to chairman of Rane Group L Ganesh.Speaking at the 182nd annual general body meeting of the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Ganesh said  the size of India’s service sector seemed disproportionate to per capita income and was urban-centric, not promoting inclusivity. 

Ram Venkatramani, outgoing president of the chamber and Managing Director, IP Rings Ltd., said that the chamber was keen to work with the State government in enhancing the economic progress and ensuring ease of doing business with minimum government and maximum governance. Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, executive director,  Cognizant Technology Solutions who is the new president of the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that with enviable growth rates, Tamil Nadu offered a great platform to accelerate inclusive growth. 

