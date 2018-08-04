Student kills self over ‘ganja-selling photo’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after five Plus-Two students were caught red-handed selling ganja packets near their school in Kancheepuram and the issue went viral on social networking sites, one of the students allegedly killed self at his house early on Friday morning. Umesh, studying in a government school, lived along with his family which is into farming.

“On Friday morning, his father found him to have committed suicide in the house and rushed him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said a police source, adding that no suicide note was found at the house. Police said the boy had been upset for the last two days. If your are in distress or have suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the Health department’s helpline or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.