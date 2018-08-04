Two constables engaged in fisticuffs 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Two police constables engaged in fisticuffs in public view near the Chennai airport during a vehicle check on Thursday evening. A routine vehicle check was conducted by the Meenambakkam traffic police near the Chennai airport around 7.30 pm. “Sub-inspector Kelvin, who was in charge of the check, had asked head constable Dakshinamoorthy to check vehicles for drunk driving.

The latter claiming to be tired, refused to conduct the check and had delegated his work to constable Gopinath to check vehicles. However, Gopinath also refused, which led to an argument between both constables,” said a police officer.“The verbal fight later turned into fisticuffs and Gopinath attacked Dakshinamoorthy with his walkie-talkie in public view,” the officer added. A senior police officer said Dakshinamoorthy’s health is stable and will be discharged soon. Kelvin was placed under vacancy reserve and Gopinath suspended.

Yet another fight

In another incident, Vyasarpadi police station received a call that a crowd gathered at the Third Street in Samiyar Thottam around 6.30 pm on Thursday. The inspector Mohanraj visited the spot and cleared the crowd after pacifying them. “Later, Senthil Kumar, a constable attached to the Pulianthope station, who was allegedly drunk, went to the Vyasarpadi police station and picked a quarrel, questioning why the inspector came to his jurisdiction to solve the problem,” said a police source.