Two-day fest of talent, passion, team work, and fun

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The auditorium was filled with cheer, applause, and selfies. Students were in a celebratory mood. The two-day Fests Di Talenti (Festival of Talents) was an inter-school cultural competition hosted by the St Bede’s Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in Santhome saw participants from 25 schools. From teaser making, adaptune to musical performances, over 20 competitions were organised. Students competed against each other in art, music and other areas.

Actor and politician R Sarathkumar inaugurated the festival. A special performance by a class 3 visually impaired student, Sahana, who is a singer and an active participant in Zee Tamil channel, was one of the highlights. And the valedictory had eminent personalities from art and cinema industry.

“We come up with the fest every year during August. This is the ninth edition of the school with 111 years of rich heritage. It is completely the effort of students. Right from contributing money from their pockets, to organising competitions, they work together as a team. We have interesting trophies and cash prizes. Our cultural programmes stand out to be one of the promising ones in the city,” said S Baskar, cultural co-ordinator.