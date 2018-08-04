Two-day festival to help students  think, innovate

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The third edition of ‘Brahma Science festival’ - a two-day event organised to encourage school students to apply their knowledge in Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) through quizzes, group discussions and display of innovative projects, started on Friday. The event is conducted by National STEM foundation, the NSS of Indian Institute of Technology- Madras (IIT-M), Bharathiya Vidhya Bhavan and Curiokidz.

“Brahma is a concept beyond god. He is the ultimate scientist. There are students who are hidden makers, thinkers, creators, and innovators. We think that this festival will help us encourage the tiny Brahmas among Indian students,” said N Nagalakshmi, from National STEM foundation.Over 500 students will display their innovative projects across 120 stalls at IIT-M. A panel of 12-member jury will decide the winner.