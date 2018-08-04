Want to cross? Time Up!

Samuel Merigala By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Over the last one year, the city police installed auditory traffic signals in as many as 150 zebra crossings across the city to make it disabled-friendly. But in reality, even people without disabilities are finding it hard to cross the roads because the pedestrians get about 10 seconds to cross the roads. While many pedestrians have to scamper across roads, this is impossible for People with Disabilities (PwDs), for whom the auditory traffic signals were actually envisaged.

“I cross halfway and wait for the zebra crossing to open again,” said C Lakshmi, a teacher nearing retirement, who crosses the Anna Salai near Spencer Plaza daily. The average crossing time at this signal, which lies on one of the widest road sections in the city, is 18 seconds. With vehicles failing to stop once the crossing opens, and starting even before the crossing closes, pedestrians are forced to cross the section in 15 seconds.

“This section is really hard to cross in the mornings when there is a lot of traffic,” said a student from a private college nearby. Most of the signals are designed to give between 15 seconds and 20 seconds for the pedestrians to cross the roads. Especially for the senior citizens and PwDs, this is hardly enough to cross the road. It is a similar story in smaller sections of roads like the EVR Periyar Salai near the Police Commissioner’s Office in Egmore, the 15-second crossing time is reduced to 12 seconds by traffic. When operated manually by traffic personnel, the crossing time during peak hours is limited to 10 seconds.

Ironically, Commissionerate For The Welfare Of The Differently Abled, which had procured `75 lakh for these disabled-friendly zebra crossings, has not had any say in the functioning of these crossings and the crossing times.“We just provided the traffic police with funds and after installation, they have been programming it according it to their requirements,” said a top official from the Commissionerate For The Welfare Of The Differently Abled, acknowledging that crossing times have to be increased for the disabled.

Smitha Sadasivam, from city-based NGO Vidyasagar, said her repeated requests to the traffic cops to increase the crossing time at Kottur signal has gone unheard.“I have a motorised wheelchair and 12 seconds isn’t enough to cross the road. How will people with normal wheelchairs cross the road in that time?” she asked.Senior traffic police officers told Express that the crossing timings are programmed based on volume of pedestrians in stretches and are constantly reassessed. However, traffic cops on the roads revealed that their primary concern is avoiding traffic jams.

“Our seniors pull us up only if there are traffic jams, not if pedestrians find it hard to cross the road,” said one traffic cop, saying that their main goal is to ensure smooth flow of traffic.Joint Commissioner of Police Traffic (South) R Sudhakar said that crossing times could be increased if complaints are received from the public. “Increasing the crossing times can result in traffic jams at other stretches,” he said, hinting that the department can’t make compromises which could result in such situations.