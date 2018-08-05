Home Cities Chennai

A ‘special’ screening

The event had brighter lights, softer sound, and the freedom to talk

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A red carpet was laid out at Sathyam Cinemas leading to the theatre, where The Jungle Book was being screened. SENS: A Special Show For Special Minds, a sensory-friendly screening for persons with disability, was organised by SPI Cinemas and aSpecial World.

The first-of-its-kind event had brighter lights, softer sound, the freedom to talk and leave the hall to accommodate the needs of the patrons. “Parents of autistic children face a lot of societal guilt and they stop going to social events. We spoke to SPI Cinemas about an exclusive show and they immediately agreed,” said Mala Chinnappa, co-founder of aSpecial World, an initiative started in August 2017 for parents of children with disability.

The children squealed with delight as Baloo, the bear, bounced across the screen. Their parents led them out of the hall whenever they got overwhelmed, and many sat on the floor of the aisle with their parents. There were none of the typical rules at this screening.

“The volunteers were very good with our kids. My son Akhilesh was excited about this,,” said Murali R, a parent. Children were heard telling their parents their favourite part of the movie, and jumping excitedly. Special ramps were installed to help the children enter and leave the hall.

“This is part of a larger conversation of making cinema an agent of social change. We will have a show like this on the first Sunday of every month, and we will play a new movie,” said Preetha Ramaswamy, head of PR, SPI Cinemas. Tickets for the show come with a special notification and are available for the general public.

Novel effort
SPI Cinemas and aSpecial World began planning this endeavour in March 2018. They screened two movies in May and April. These soft screenings helped SPI and aSpecial World tweak the screening so that it was optimal for the patrons’ needs.

