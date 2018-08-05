Copper comeback

Dia Rekhi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Copper tumblers, bottles, and jugs are common in most households in the city. Among them, there’s one that has been forgotten — copper boilers. The humble vessel is slowly making a comeback. Yet, the demand is not as steady as before, say shopkeepers.

If you take a close look at the tea stalls while travelling outside the city, you will find these boilers perched on their stoves, making several litres of tea every day. The manager of Nandini Stores in Park Town, A Sadasivam, confirms that the demand for boilers is increasing even among city tea stalls. Sadasivam sells 20-30 pieces a month. “The health benefits of using copper vessels are driving sales through the roof,” he says. “A number of tea shops are hoping to recreate the ‘old time’ by adding boilers as a unique selling point. There are also others who like bathing in water boiled in this vessel because it leaves the body energised.”

Sunanda Sekar* bought a copper boiler around 30 years ago. “I don’t heat water in it as I have a kettle for that. But, I store water in the boiler. My grandmother taught me to drink from a copper vessel when I was young and I follow that even now. I love the taste of the water from the boiler and even when I go on a road trip, I always prefer to stop at a tea stall that uses a copper boiler to heat water because the tea has a distinctive flavour,” she shares.

Only a few shops have these boilers, and only to add aesthetic value. “I keep it because a copper boiler is a mark of a tea shop,” says S Udayakumar, owner of Chandar Cool Bar. “My father bought it 20 years ago and used it diligently, but if I have the use it, I need to get coal to heat water and it is just too much effort.”

Shopkeepers say that people are unaware of the right way of using the boiler to heat water. “A lot of people have forgotten how to use the boiler. Though it might seem like a laborious task to heat water in a boiler, benefits are aplenty. You will not have any nerve issues if you drink water from a copper vessel,” says V Udhaya Kumar, owner of Sri Kamatchi Stores in Park Town.”

Many wholesalers say that they were having difficulty selling even five pieces a month. “We struggle to sell boilers because there are so many other ways to heat water now. Boilers were used to by kings and queens to heat water to bathe in the olden days. Now, everyone has a geyser,” says a shop owner.

Apart from convenience, space is also a factor. “I’d love to have a copper boiler but my tea stall is tiny. Where will I fit the boiler?” asks S Mani, who runs Meena Snacks in the suburbs. “I would rather use that space to display my glass jars with biscuits so that people feel like buying something to eat with their beverage,” he adds.

A royal bath

Why copper?

Copper is an essential trace mineral that has antimicrobial, antioxidant, anti-carcinogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. It also helps neutralise toxins. Our bodies cannot synthesise copper, so you need to get it from dietary sources.

What does Ayurveda say about tamara jal (water stored in copper vessels)?

In Ayurveda, tamara jal is believed to balance all the three doshas in our body, (vata, kapha, and pitta) by positively charging the water.

How long should you store water in a copper vessel?

At least eight hours

Benefits of drinking water from a copper vessel

Curbs digestive issues, aids weight loss, cleanses and detoxifies the body, slows ageing process, kills bad bacteria, improves melanin production, and skin health