Dhanushwaran bags junior tennis title

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: RDhanushwaran defeated Madhavan Siddarth 6-3, 6-0 in the boys’ final of India Pistons- Krishnan Tennis Centre U-14 junior tennis tournament. Results (U-14 finals): Boys: R Dhanushwaran bt Madhavan Siddarth 6-3, 6-0. Girls: Yashika Venu bt Merlin Sweeti 6-2, 6-3.

Ganesh shines

V Ganesh’s 6/18 helped Nungambakkam Cricket Club thrash GE T&D India Sports and Recreation Club by 130 runs in their TNCA Fourth Division B Zone league match. Brief scores (IV Division B): Nungambakkam CC 217 in 49.5 ovs (B Pradeep Pandian 51 n.o, R Gowtham 37, K Rajesh 34; P Chandra Mouli Baradwaz 3/37) bt GE T&D India Sports and Recreation Club 87 in 35.5 ovs (R. Kaviarasu 34; V Ganesh 6/18, P Vasantha Kumar 3/8).

Mambalam Mosquitos 70 in 27.1 ovs (N Subhash 3/12) lost to Sounder CC 74/4 in 11 ovs (N Subhash 34 n.o; M. Nagarajan 3/35). Social CC 198/9 in 50 ovs (G Sriram 41, B Prashanth 40; Jeet S Jain 4/55) lost to Mylapore Recreation Club B 201/6 in 47.5 ovs (R Prabhu Dhev 78, A Guru Prasad 35 n.o, V Harish Bharath 31; K Arunkumar 4/40). Chennai Port Sports Council 132 in 32.4 ovs (Vinoth Subbaiyan 54; G Godson 4/58) bt T Srinivasaraghavan Memorial Sports Club 93 in 26.2 ovs (B Aaditya 6/32, S Saravanan 4/40). Vigneswara CC 201 in 43.1 ovs (S Jayachandran 37, V Aravindan 36, N Dasarathi 35 n.o; Jigger Shah 4/58) lost to National United Club 202/6 in 37.4 ovs (J Krishna Kumar 55, G Venkatarama Krishna 42, N Satheesh 37 n.o, S Sanjay Bhardwaj 32)

Cricket camp

Rising Stars Cricket Academy will conduct its annual coaching camp for boys aged 6 and above from August 6 till March 31, 2019. The camp will be held both in morning and evening at MGR Adarsh Matriculation School in Mogappair. For details, contact: 9444171154, 9841458830.