ED attaches 24 assets of Pavai Alloys & Steel

Enforcement Directorate has attached 24 immovable property worth Rs 34 crore belonging to Tiruchengode-based Pavai Alloys and Steel under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Published: 05th August 2018 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 04:24 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Enforcement Directorate has attached 24 immovable property worth Rs 34 crore belonging to Tiruchengode-based Pavai Alloys and Steel under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The property were attached after the agency launched an investigation against the firm following a charge sheet filed by CBI in Bengaluru against the company and its five directors.

Joint director of enforcement P Manikkavel said probe revealed that the company had  availed loan based on fake balance sheets and defrauded Indian Bank, Tiruchengode to the tune of Rs 42.17 crore.
Ten immovable property located in Coimbatore and Namakkal districts in the name of a company director worth Rs 23.50 crore were attached as per the provisions of PMLA act.

Similarly, fourteen more immovable property kept in the names of children of the directors of the company worth Rs 10.50 crore were attached.

