‘Give your kids freedom to become independent’

Teachers should be sensitised to identify children with special needs and integrate them with the rest of the class,” said Viji Santhanam, MD, Brakes India, and Chairman of Sundaram Finance, at V-Excel Educational Trust’s graduation ceremony for young adults with special needs on Saturday, at Hotel Savera.

Thirteen students with special needs graduated |Photo: Martin Louis

The graduation ceremony was conducted to recognise 13 young adults who had been ‘successfully included in the mainstream’. They were from the Trust’s Vocational Training Unit and Youth Empowerment Services who are ‘intellectually or cognitive disabled, and have received intensive vocational training based on their abilities’.

Viji complimented the ‘Heart of the Matter’ initiative that was aimed at high school teachers.  “The ‘Heart of the Matter’ initiative that was named by Dr Vasudha Prakash is one that looks into the problems of adolescence,” he explained. Dr Prakash is the Founder-Director of the Trust and was present at the event.  
He urged parents to have confidence in their children. “Trust your children, have confidence that they can do it. Find out where they work well, and give them a little freedom to become normal, independent individuals who can stand on their own feet,” he said

The Trust was established in 2001 and focuses on providing lifespan services to persons with special needs.

