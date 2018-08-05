Home Cities Chennai

Power supply to be suspended for maintenance work

There will be no power supply in the following areas between 9 am and 4 pm on Monday in view of maintenance works.

CHENNAI:There will be no power supply in the following areas between 9 am and 4 pm on Monday in view of maintenance works:Sastri Nagar: Gangai St, Kamarajar Avenue, Lakshmipuram 1st to 5th St, Lal Bahadur St, Beach Road, Irusappa St, Selaperumal St, Netaji St, Muthulakshmi salai, Duraisamy St, Jeevanatham St, Rajaji St.
Adyar: 2nd Cross St, 2nd Main Road, 3rd main Road Gandhi Nagar, Cresent park Road, 1,2,3rd Cresent park Road, 1,2,3rd  Canal cross Street, 4th Main Road Gandhi Nagar, Cancer Hospital, Kamaraj Avenue first St, Venkatarathinam Nagar, Kamaraj Avenue 2nd St, Venkatarathinam Nagar Extn.
Manjambakkam: South telephone colony, North telephone colony padmavathi Nagar, Majestic Avenue, Venu Nagar, Perumal koil 1st St Mandaveli, Venkateshvara Nagar, Telugu colony, AVM Nagar, Vasantham Avenue, Ramana Avenue, Ganesh Nagar, Ramachandra Nagar.
Kodungaiyur: Manali High Road, Narasimma Reddy Nagar, Venkateshwara Nagar (part-I&II), Ambika Nagar, Sriram Nagar, Narayanasamy Garden, Lakshmiamman koil St, Srivari Nagar, NSK Salai, Seetharam Nagar, Parvathi Nagar.
Taramani: Velachery Road, Venkatapuram, part of Taluk Office Road, Sardar Patel Road.
Velachery:  Part of 100-feet Bypass Road, Baby Nagar, Seshadhripuram, Sachithananda Nagar, Park Avenue, Ramagiri Nagar.
Royapuram: East & West Kalmandapam Road, S.N.Chetty Road, Mosque Pudumanal Kuppam, New Kamaraj Nagar, C.G.colony, Kasipuram A block, Singaravelar Nagar, Indra Nagar, GM Pettai, Jeevarathinam Nagar qtrs., Periya Thambi St, Flag St, Lotus Ramasamy St, AJ colony, Kasima Nagar, Kasigarden, Sheik Maistry St, Hussain Maistry St, Fakir St, Part of Grace Garden, Madha Church Road, East Madha Church St, NRT Road, Railway Press, Ramar St, Mariya doss St, Thambu Chetty St, Linghi Chetty St, Ibrahim St, Mettu St, Adhiyapatham St, Angappanayakan St, Marakayar Sahib St, Sultan St, Meerali St, Velayutham St, Kummalamman Koil St, Part of TH Road, Nagoorar Thottam.
Mathur: Manjamakkam Lake Road, V.S. Mani Nagar part, Krishna Nagar, Selliamman Nagar, Thirupathy Devasthanam Nagar, Vadaperumbakkam, Ranga garden, Payasambakkam part, Chinna Thoppu Kandhasamy Nagar.

