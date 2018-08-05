Home Cities Chennai

Spate of robbery and snatching reported on Friday

Published: 05th August 2018 04:31 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:A spate of snatching and robberies were reported in the city on Friday, leaving police on their toes again.Hemalatha of Mylapore had hired an autorickshaw from Thousand Lights on Friday around 9 pm. “She was travelling in the auto and was heading home. When the vehicle was nearing Eldams Road, two unidentified men who were following the vehicle snatched the woman’s purse and escaped. The woman was carrying Rs 40,000 in her bag. Despite an attempt to catch the men, they managed to escape,” said a police source.  Mylapore police have filed a case.  

Similarly, Ismail Kani of Ramapuram, a mechanic, was riding his two-wheeler on 8th Street, Kothari Nagar and was speaking over the phone, when two men on a motorbike snatched his phone and escaped, police said. Royala Nagar police have registered a case.

In another incident, Tamilarasi, who works at a private hospital in the housekeeping department hired an autorickshaw to reach home on Friday night. “As the vehicle was nearing Paruthipattu Road at Avadi, the driver claimed the vehicle ran out of gas and pulled over. As the woman got off the vehicle to check, he attacked the woman and stole her phone,” said a police source. Avadi police have registered a complaint.

In yet another incident, a three member intercepted Murugan, a tea seller and robbed `3,000 from him at knife point near Koyambedu. “However, Murugan noted the bike number and alerted police. Half an hour later, the same gang took away a two-wheeler from one Kishore of Jafferkhanpet and escaped. And the vehicle used in both the incident were the same,” said a police source. Thirumangalam police have registered a case.In all the cases, police are scanning CCTV footage to nab the suspects.

Precautionary measures
On July 30, city police issued a notice on tips to prevent chain snatching. They are:  
1 Avoid wearing valuable jewellery in public/ congested places and while travelling. Pay attention to people around you.
2 Avoid texting or chatting over phone while walking on the road. If you are alone, choose to walk on a well-lit path.
3 At night, avoid taking shortcuts through deserted areas such as parks, playgrounds and vacant plots.
4 If you sense that you are being followed, change direction or cross the street.
5 Call police whenever you feel threatened.

