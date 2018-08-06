Caught drunk driving, man jumps into Adyar river

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man, who was stopped for drunk driving by the policemen at the Adyar bridge on Saturday night, jumped into the Adyar river and could not be traced by both fire service and police force in a search that continued till Sunday evening.

According to police, “Radhakrishnan (24), who was a resident of Pallikaranai, later shifted to Adyar after his parents scolded him for his bad companions. Around 10.15 pm on Saturday, he was riding bike with his friend Suresh on pillion. When they were heading towards Mylapore, a police team stopped them near the Adyar bridge. The police caught them for drunk driving. They asked Radhakrishnan to blow into the breathalyser and the reading confirmed that he was heavily drunk. He also had a quarter bottle of alcohol with him,” said a senior police officer.

The policemen asked him to produce the driving licence and he told them that it was in the bike. “He then suddenly turned around and jumped into the Adyar river much to the shock of the policemen and his friend Suresh,” the officer added.

The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) was informed about the incident. “Two TNFRS vehicles rushed to the spot and searched for Radhakrishnan, using flash lights. On Sunday morning, a rubber boat was used for the firefighters to continue the search. Divers and fishermen were part of the search, but we could not find him,” added the officer.