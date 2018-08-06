Home Cities Chennai

Chennai boy kills aunt for refusing to let him meet her daughter

Teen allegedly strangled her, cut her wrist to make it look like suicide

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old boy has been arrested by city police for allegedly murdering his aunt, who hit him and denied him permission to meet her daughter. The aunt and her husband ran a grocery shop near their house. The husband’s younger sister and her family, including the boy, live a few houses away.

On August 2, when the shop owner came home for lunch, he reportedly saw his wife lying in the bed with a cut mark on her right hand. He rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared ‘dead on arrival’.
“Investigations narrowed in on the 15-year-old boy.

The boy and the couple’s daughter, first cousins, were childhood friends. A few months ago, the victim’s daughter attained puberty and her mother had restricted her daughter from meeting relatives and friends. Though the boy tried to speak to his cousin many times, her mother confronted him.

“A birthday celebration for the boy’s younger brother was planned for June 27 and when he attempted to invite the girl, her mother hit him and scolded him badly,” said an officer. The girl did not turn up for the celebrations and never spoke to him. This, reportedly, angered the boy.

“On August 2, after coming home from school by noon, he visited his aunt in the pretext of apologising to her. Noticing that no one else was at home, he strangled her with his hands and later used a doll to smother her. To make it appear as suicide, he slit the aunt’s right wrist and returned home,” the officer said.

