Chennai: Driver dies as autorickshaw comes in contact with live wire

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old auto driver was electrocuted by a live wire sunken in the stagnated water at Ice House on Saturday night.

The deceased, Rafiq Hussain (37) was residing in the locality with his wife and two children.

“The incident happened outside a school run by the local civic body. Hussain was on his way back home after the day’s work along the route which he usually took. As he was crossing Gazette Begum Street, stagnating water in the street entered his vehicle. Without noticing a live wire hanging from a nearby transformer submerged in the street, he moved forward.

Within a matter of a few seconds, Hussain was thrown out from the vehicle onto the street and even before he could pull himself together, he died of electric shock,” said a police officer.

The residents allege that this was the third such incident reported in the same locality in the recent past.