By UNI

CHENNAI: Police seized 60 kgs of Ganja and arrested a woman at Porur bus stand in the city on Sunday.

Police said a woman with a suitcase was waiting in the Porur Bus stand.

Two unidentified person attacked the woman to loot the suitcase.

When the public interfered, the two persons escaped.

Later, police admitted the woman for treatment to the woman and when they opened the suitcase they were shocked to see 60 kgs of Ganja. further investigation was on, police added.