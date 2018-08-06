Chennai: Woman riding pillion crushed to death by bus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old woman, who was riding pillion with her husband driving a bike, died on the spot on the Porur-Kundrathur High Road on Sunday evening after an MTC bus ran over her when she, along with her husband, fell down on the road as the bike slipped near the long pit dug by the Electricity department.

A police officer said, “Vijayabalan (37) and his wife Lilly (34), residents of Kolapakkam, had gone to Porur to meet a friend. On their way back home around 6.30 pm on Sunday, the couple were on the Porur-Kundrathur high road near Vigneshwara Nagar, opposite the timber shop, when Vijayabalan lost control of his two-wheeler as the road had been dug for maintenanc.”