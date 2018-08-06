Cuddalore man dupes many with promise of jobs, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly cheating people by taking money from them on the pretext of getting them government jobs.

“Aravindan (32), a native of Cuddalore and a B.Sc graduate was doing real estate business. He claimed he was preparing for UPSC examinations and knew many IAS and IPS officers. Investigations revealed he had promised many people to get them jobs after taking money from them,” an officer said.