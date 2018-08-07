A home for lighthouse

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A clock with an anchor as it’s pendulum strikes down the time. Glass shelves with miniature models of ships and boats line the blue walls. Whale bones, parts of a katamaram and a huge poster with the lighthouses in Tamil Nadu are hung on the walls, and little bits of ocean-related paraphernalia litter the room.

Seated on his bed, Hemchandra Rao, historian and lighthouse enthusiast, narrates his journey of seeing over 200 lighthouses over a span of two years in India. His house, located in Virugambakkam, is more of an oceanic museum than a residence, with a stamp collection of all the lighthouses in the world that he has collected and preserved.

“When I was eight years old, I told my dad that I wanted to buy a few stamps. He took me to the then-Moor Market, to a store called ‘Victory Stamp Shop’ and purchased my first stamp album,” says Rao, a graduate from VIT Ranchi in Civil Engineering. It was then that his passion for ships and lighthouses began and it lasted for over 60 years.

In 2015, he began his journey in West Bengal, moved down to Rameshwaram, and visited all the lighthouses in the East Coast. He then travelled to Thiruvananthapuram and then to Gujarat, before completing his trip at Goa. In this way, Rao has seen the 240 functional and non-functional lighthouses in the country. “The lighthouse officials were kind enough to let me stay. It was an adventure of sorts. I stayed at the inspectors quarters in the lighthouses. Food is a problem, because some lighthouses are very far away from the nearest villages,” he says.

One of his favourite lighthouses is the Coringa Lighthouse in Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. “We had to go by boat and get special permission from the Forest Department. We went through the backwaters to the marvellous stone pathway to the lighthouse,” says Rao, who has published a book on ‘Madras Exchange Lighthouse’, with the same name.

Rao’s files are categorised based on the type, structure and history of lighthouses. As he proudly displays the paraphernalia in his room, “It is my dream to go see all the lighthouses in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. You see, every lighthouse is unique. I can describe them to you, but you need to see them. Beauty is in the eyes of a beholder.”

Merchants exchange lighthouse

Chennai’s first lighthouse was opened in 1796 at Fort Museum. The wooden structure called Merchants Exchange Lighthouse, had 12 oil-wick lamps and a mirror reflector that threw light for over 17 miles into the sea

Doric Column

The Doric Column, was built in 1844 in the modern-day High Court compound. This lighthouse was built at its current location after several protests as locals felt it would cause traffic problems. It was built by Captain TJ Smith

High Court lighthouse

The High Court lighthouse was built after the main complex of the High Court building which was taller than the Doris Column. In 1894, the dome was cut into an engineering marvel and a lighthouse was built

Marina Beach lighthouse

The Marina Beach lighthouse was built in 1977. It is the only lighthouse in Madras that has an elevator, and is built in a triangular shape. The land was given by the government on the condition that only their architect could build the lighthouse