Home Cities Chennai

Drunk lawyer’s car runs amok, rams vehicles and injures six at bus stop in Chenai

Benz Reagan, 37, an advocate with the Madras High Court was returning from the court when he rammed into three motorbikes, a Tata Ace and knocked down people waiting at the bus stop.

Published: 07th August 2018 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

Mangled car of the advocate after the incident on Monday | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In yet another accident caused by a drunk man, six persons were injured after a speeding car ran amok driven by a advocate who was allegedly in an inebriated condition at Pattinampakkam on Monday afternoon

Benz Reagan, 37, an advocate with the Madras High Court was returning from the court when he rammed into three motorbikes, a Tata Ace and knocked down people waiting at the bus stop before coming to a halt at the South Canal Road near the MRC Junction. Police said three people are in a critical condition.

“I heard a huge sound and came running out of a tea shop, when I saw a speeding car from Pattinambakkam signal. The driver, knocked down three motorbikes and was probably trying to cross the signal which was going to turn red when he knocked the Tata Ace and then people waiting at the bus stop. It was all over in few seconds,” said Selvam, a witness to the accident.

He further added that a few other people who were also waiting at the bus stop ran and managed to escape. By then, the public who were there nearby rushed to the rescue of the injured and alerted the police.

2 migrant workers drown in Marina
Chennai: Two migrant workers drowned in the sea off Marina Beach on Sunday. The police said, “R Naresh Kumar (28) and A Kamalesh (30) from Rajasthan went to Marina Beach around 6.30 pm on Sunday. They were caught up in heavy tides and cried for help. A few men swam to help them, but in vain.” 

100 kg gutka seized during vehicle check
Chennai: The Thiruvallur police seized around 100 kilo of gutka from a tempo driver during a vehicle check in Gummidi-poondi. The police said, “We caught a tempo truck carrying a load and the driver was giving contradi-ctory replies. On checking, we seized 100 kg of banned tobacco products”.

Cash, gold and documents burgled
Chennai: Around 13 sovereigns of jewellery, `10,000 in cash and `50 lakh worth property documents were looted from the locked house of a retired army personnel in Kancheepuram on Saturday night. Said the police inspector of Guduvanchery: “On Monday morning, the house of S Thanigainathan (71), who was away, was found opened and the neighbours alerted him and also the police. It was found that burglars struck the house on Saturday.” 

Two men attack woman smuggling ganja
Chennai: Two men attacked a 23-year-old woman with a knife twice in a gap of six hours and tried to rob her of a suitcase on Sunday morning. However, during investigation, the police were surprised to find 28 kgs of ganja in the suitcase that she was trying to hide. Renuka, 23, a native of Visakhapatnam, boarded a private bus to reach Chennai on Sunday morning. She lodged a complaint that the two men attempted to snatch her chain.  But the truth was later revealed by police.

Man who jumped into river during check dead
Chennai: The 24-year-old man, who jumped off the Adyar bridge on Saturday night during a vehicle check, drowned in the Adyar river and his body was recovered on Monday morning. Around 10.15 pm on Saturday, L Radhakrishnan (24), a resident of Adyar, was riding a two-wheeler towards his home when he was stopped by the police. The police booked him for drunk driving after the breathalyser reading confirmed that he was drunk. But he jumped into the river.

Police chase and nab three phone snatchers
Chennai: Two mobile phone snatchers were chased and nabbed by the city police hardly a few minutes after they stole a mobile phone from a man at Mint Street on Sunday night.  “Three bike-borne men intercepted Saravanan, 21, and snatched his cell phone. The victim immediately raised an alarm,” said a police source. A police team, headed by Flower Bazaar Inspector Abdul Kader, SIs Ramesh and Vadivelu, were  patrolling when it witnessed the incident. They chased and nabbed the robbers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield