Get on the bus, know your city’s heritage

Have you ever hoped to sit atop an open double-decker bus, wind rushing through your hair and years of history zipping past? The Chennai Express Double Decker Bus makes that dream a reality,

The bus will pass by the Marina Lighthouse, the War Memorial, Napier Bridge, Chennai Central, Rippon Building, and more

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Have you ever hoped to sit atop an open double-decker bus, wind rushing through your hair and years of history zipping past? The Chennai Express Double Decker Bus makes that dream a reality, with a special tour planned in celebration of Madras Week as part of The New Indian Express’ Madras Memories initiative.The bright red bus will travel through the Marina Beach, offering its patron the view of the beach from the open top and the feeling of the salty sea breeze as they visit historic locations along the world’s second longest beach. Originally intending to follow the 18A’s route, which goes from Parrys to Tambaram through Mount Road, the route was dropped to ensure passenger safety as there were many low-hanging branches and wires on some roads.

The bus is hired from Mumbai, and is the first of its kind in Chennai. The bus will pass by the Marina Lighthouse, the War Memorial, Napier Bridge, Chennai Central, Rippon Building, Victoria Hall, LIC Building, Chepauk Stadium, Madras University and more.The riders will be given handouts on the places they visit so that they may read about the places at their own leisure. The bus will run four times a day and carry approximately 40 people per trip. In 2016, when this endeavour was first carried out, nearly 5,000 people participated in the 10-day event.

“We are living in a modern Chennai, and we have forgotten Madras. This is an effort to reimagine the places that have historical value. This is an attempt to rekindle the old image of Chennai and level the old era to the new era of Chennai,” said a spokesperson from The New Indian Express. The ride will also include a tour for students, and a night ride on the OMR and ECR, which is currently in the works.

