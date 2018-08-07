Home Cities Chennai

Green makeover for Open Space Reservation Land in Chennai

Over the last week, around 20 loads of soil have been dumped into the unused Muslim burial ground in Chromepet.

Published: 07th August 2018 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Locals say that the loads of soil were brought in the nights

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over the last week, around 20 loads of soil have been dumped into the unused Muslim burial ground in Chromepet. Local activists say it is an attempt to change the topography of the three-acre compound, which is one of the first encroachments on the Pallavaram Periya Eri.  It is learned that members linked to the Chrompet Masjid, which controls the unused burial ground, have arranged around 200 loads of soil to be dumped into the burial ground to ensure it doesn’t look like it’s part of the lake.

Locals told Express that the loads of soil were brought in the nights to avoid raising any eyebrows. “Since the compound for the burial ground was built some years back, there has been no activity in the land. I was surprised to see soil being dumped inside,” said a woman, who lives nearby.  “A few mechanics who use the land to park vehicles they repair, told us the mosque is going to raise the level of the burial ground,” she said. While raising the level of the burial ground might change the topography of the burial compound, locals fear that the increased height will prevent rain water from flowing into the lake and flood their homes.

Officials at the Chrompet Masjid were unavailable for comment, but a few locals, who have been actively supporting the dumping of soil in the burial ground, said there would be no adverse effects to the community.

Ironically, locals claim the soil is being sourced from the Periya Eri, which the burial ground is encroaching upon.  After seeking permission of the Department of Geology and Mining, and paying concession fees, the contractor who is restoring the Pallavaram lake has been selling the soil sourced from the lake after deepening.

A supervisor overseeing restoration works refused to confirm if soil was indeed being dumped in the burial ground. He however said,  “To whom we sell the sand to is our prerogative.”

