‘He is a bit of both male and female’

Porkodi Palaniappan is the founder and director of Better Chances in Chennai, a creative wellness center for people with mental health issues. 

Published: 07th August 2018 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

What do you think God’s Tinder bio would be?
Forbidden fruits create many jams!

What do you think was God’s thought process while creating jellyfish?
Let’s get gooeing.

What is the one man-made creation that God thinks is crazy cool and 
would use?
He would like to use the idiyappam (string hoppers) as it would give him some idea about the complex problems handed over to man. 

Other than devotional, what kind of music do you think God listens to?
He would love to listen to jazz. 

If God had a house, what kind of interior design or would he have?
His house will have a stage, where he can watch his plays being performed. 

What would you name God’s biography? (Give an original title)
I exist therefore you fight!

Do you think God is a morning person or an evening person and why?
He is definitely a morning person as nights are synonymous to devils. 

What do you think is God’s WhatsApp profile picture?
A beating heart.

God calls you up and asks you for your advice ­— he’s either going to remove cheese or chocolate from the earth. What do you tell him to remove permanently and why?
I would ask him to remove all the chocolates except dark chocolate. 

What do you think are God’s hobbies?
Practical jokes on his creations.

What gender do you think God is?
He is a bit of both male and female.

If you could take God for a date, where would you go?
I’d let God choose as He might have some exotic locations in mind.

What movie would you take God to watch?
Oh god..!

