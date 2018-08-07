In army soil sans security

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Depicting a perfect contrast of livelihood is a fence that stands tall in St. Thomas Mount. The Officers Training Academy (OTA), on the one hand boasts world-class facilities, and a cluster of huts on the other, with a population of over 300 Dalits, who are denied basic facilities like drinking water, drainage system, and electricity. Though the latter hasbeen paying annual tax of over `1 lakh for essentials like electricity and water to reside on the land belonging to the Defence, they have been fighting for basic amenities for over 60 years.

It was during the time of independence that a few people constructed more than 100 houses at Nethaji Nagar and Ex Servicemen Colony, and nearly 50 houses at Seven Well Street — all situated hardly 50 metres away from the boundaries of OTA currently. The residents claim that only 30 years ago, the army started creating ‘trouble’, asking them to leave the area as it belonged to them. Five months ago, they even constructed a fence.

Ever since, the residents of the three areas have been fighting for the land, which they claim to be theirs. Though the Defence has not forcefully vacated them, they have restricted the residents from making any alteration to the current structures including construction of drainage, or even toilets. “To obtain land pattas, we are running from pillar to post, every day for so many years. Yet, the officials from the Cantonment Board are still beating around the bush. With improper documents, we can’t even approach the court. As much as `36 crore has been allotted for betterment of this area, and it looks like not even a penny has been spent,” said Sathish Kumar from the area, who is employed as an advocate.

Recalling the turmoil, one of the residents, Sakunthala Baskar, a resident of the area for over 50 years said, “There is no drainage facility, and as a result we even collect water that we use to take bath in and pour it out manually. As a result of water stagnation, more than five cases of dengue have been reported. When we tried to build a toilet at our house, army men intervened and ruthlessly demolished the building.”

Addressing the toilet issue, OTA has recently built a public washroom for the residents of houses sans toilets. But, with no street lights, it is hard to use it in the night, the public rue.Concurring, another resident Rekha Ravi added that the area was initially equiped with seven hand pumps, but when the fence was put up, the pumps remained on the other side. The result was the same when the public tried to build a hand pump on this side — demolition.

The restriction is to such an extent that while one of the residents tried to replace a few palm leaves on the roof of her hut, the army men arrived. Recent rains have added to their woes.Another resident, holding back her tears, shared that the officials of the cantonment board have not even helped put up street lights due to which snakes have become common visitors to their homes. When contacted by Express, the concerned Cantonment Board official alleged that due to differences of opinion between Army and the Board, they are unable to take any steps.

Prime Issues

● No toilets in half of the houses

● No drainage facility

● Irregular supply of drinking water

● No security

● No street lights

● Not being issued Patta