Is my dog tired?

Published: 07th August 2018 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Srividhya S
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Hi, Yes, dogs yawn too. In fact, yawning in dogs looks almost just like how we yawn — wide open jaw along with deep breaths. Yawning is a form of body language that dogs use to communicate with one another. Dogs do yawn when they feel tired just as we do, but it  does not always necessarily mean fatigue. He is telling you something and what he is communicating typically depends on the situation in which he is expressing the behaviour.

Yawning is categorised as a calming signal that dogs used to deflect threats. It is his way of saying that he feels threatened and uncomfortable in the situation, but he does not intend to attack and is not looking to 
create trouble. You can observe this kind of yawning when another dog or human that he is unfamiliar with approaches him. These calming signals are their proactive declaration that they want to avoid conflict.Anxiety or nervousness also causes them to yawn. When they are around kids who are quarreling, when someone is being scolded or similar stressful situations creates anxiety.

Here, yawning helps the dogs to calm down. Even simple gestures that are not severe enough to cause any anxiety or act as a threat, rather casual ones that make him uncomfortable can also trigger a yawn. Say you give him a big hug and he is not a cuddly dog, he may yawn to let you know that he is not okay with this kind of closeness.

Of course, yawning is also a sign of excitement especially when he is looking forward to something fun! When you get ready for a walk, or he can smell his dinner being cooked, you would see him yawn. In this case, it is accompanied by other gestures such as wagging tail, shaking his head and low happy growls that indicate a happy moment for him.Watch carefully to see what triggers the yawn and avoid situations that cause him to be stressed. Enjoy his yawns and celebratory growls when he is happy and let him rest when he is tired.

