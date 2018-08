Power supply to be cut tomorrow in Chennai from 9AM-4PM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Tuesday from 9 am to 4 pm in these areas.

ADYAR: Canal Bank Road,

AGARAM: SRP Main Road, Paper Mills Road, SRP Colony (5,6,7,8,12,14) St, Rajathotam, Ram Nagar 1 to 3 st, Lakshman Nagar East & West St, Celliaman Colony, Ram Nagar Main Road, KC Garden 1st St and1st Cross, SRP Kovil North (part), Markandayan St, Paper Mills Road (part).

MADHAVARAM: Madhavaram CMD, Guru Ragavendra Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Nataraj Nagar, 200 feet ring road, VS Mani Nagar, Kilban Nagar, Tata Salt Tower Park, Erattai Earikarai.​

REDHILLS: Alingivakkam, Vilangattupakkam, Kannampalayam, Sendrampakkam, Thiruampakkam, Kosappur, Vivek Akbar Avenue, Jothi Nagar, Padiyanallur, Mondiyamman Nagar.

KODUNGAIYUR: Jambuli St, Kamaraj Salai, Katabomman 1st to 7th St, RV Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Pongavanam Nagar, Bethastha St, Govindasamy St, Seetharam Nagar 1st to 4th St.

VELACHERY: Thanthai Periyar Nagar, Part of 100 feet Tharamani Link Road, Udhayam Nagar, Amirtham Avenue, Bharani St, Bhavani Amman Koil St, Kallukuttai, Bharathi Nagar.

TONDIARPET: TH Road, GA Road, Solaiappan St, Sanjeevarayan Koil St, Kappal Polu St, Thandavaraya Gramani St & Mudali St, Balu Mudali St, VP Koil St, Ramanuja Iyer St, RK Nagar, Tondiarpet (part), Old Washermenpet, Avathana Ramasamy St, Subburayalu St, Kothandaraman St, Srirangammal St.

SEMBIUM: Gowthamapuram Housing Board, Jawahar St, Raja St (part), Periyar Nagar Vyasarpadi, Subramani Nagar, Car Nagar, MPM St (part), Ramana Nagar (part), Veerapandian St, New Kamaraj Nagar, Maduma Nagar (part), Chinna Kulanthai 1st to 4th St.

SEMMENCHERRY: Jevaghar Nagar, Ezhilmigu Nagar, Mahan Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Magestic residency, Nukkampaliayam Link Road, Nataraja Naicker road, Kamaraj Nagar, Ganapanthy Syndicate colony, TNSCB (Tsunami quarters).

PAPER MILLS ROAD: Siruvallur Main Road, MH Road, School Road, Kannabiran Koil St, Patel Road, Anandaveln St, Bharathi Road, Meenakshi St.

PERAMBUR POOMBUHAR NAGAR: Kambar Nagar, Asoka Avenue, Vetri Selvi Anbazhagan Nagar, Budhar St, Murugan Nagar (part), GKM 38th St.

VYASARPADI: Industrial Estate area.

THARAMANI: MGR Film City Road, Kazhikundram, CPT Campus, Thiruveedhiamman Koil St.

PANAIYUR: Samuthira Salai, Vallar St, Nainarkuppam, Meenakshi Farm, Nainarkupam Colony, Abhimanu Natrajan Salai, Kannagi St, Casa Grande.