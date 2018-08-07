Home Cities Chennai

This is not a ‘light’ struggle

 The residents of Ram Nagar in Madipakkam have been running pillar to post for almost a year seeking LED street lights for their area. However, despite funds being allocated for replacing the sodium l

Published: 07th August 2018 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The residents of Ram Nagar in Madipakkam have been running pillar to post for almost a year seeking LED street lights for their area. However, despite funds being allocated for replacing the sodium lights with LED ones, Ram Nagar, which houses more than 1,000 families, is yet to benefit. 
“The sodium bulbs provide little light and most of them don’t work properly. We have been requesting the corporation to fit LED lights instead,” said K Krishnamurthy, secretary of the Madipakkam Ram Nagar South Residents Welfare Association, explaining anti-social elements take advantage of the limited lighting. 

Ram Nagar borders the Velachery Main Road, making it an easy detour for tipplers. “They can’t drink on the main road because of police patrols,” said Krishnamurthy, sharing incidents of how he has chased off youth, who were playing loud music and drinking in his area. Sridhar, treasurer of the welfare association, claimed that incidents such as chain and cell phone snatchings are frequent in the area.  “The limited light encourages criminals to choose our area,” he said, explaining identifying the culprit in the nights, if such incidents happen, will be an issue because of the poor lighting. 

With many non-functional sodium lights, ladies in the area are unable to go for morning walks. “I like going for a walk at around 4.30 am. But, as lights in most stretches don’t work, I have to wait till the sun rises,” said 58-year-old K Devika, a resident. 

It is learned that the City Corporation allocated `86 lakh in March for phasing out sodium lamps. Local Corporation officials claim that the LED lights are being fixed in other areas. “Around 3,000 LED lights have been installed in Madipakkam alone. We are steadily phasing out sodium lamps,” said T Saravanabhavanandham, Perungudi zonal officer, assuring LED lights would be installed in Ram Nagar by September. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema