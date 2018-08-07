This is not a ‘light’ struggle

Samuel Merigala By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The residents of Ram Nagar in Madipakkam have been running pillar to post for almost a year seeking LED street lights for their area. However, despite funds being allocated for replacing the sodium lights with LED ones, Ram Nagar, which houses more than 1,000 families, is yet to benefit.

“The sodium bulbs provide little light and most of them don’t work properly. We have been requesting the corporation to fit LED lights instead,” said K Krishnamurthy, secretary of the Madipakkam Ram Nagar South Residents Welfare Association, explaining anti-social elements take advantage of the limited lighting.

Ram Nagar borders the Velachery Main Road, making it an easy detour for tipplers. “They can’t drink on the main road because of police patrols,” said Krishnamurthy, sharing incidents of how he has chased off youth, who were playing loud music and drinking in his area. Sridhar, treasurer of the welfare association, claimed that incidents such as chain and cell phone snatchings are frequent in the area. “The limited light encourages criminals to choose our area,” he said, explaining identifying the culprit in the nights, if such incidents happen, will be an issue because of the poor lighting.

With many non-functional sodium lights, ladies in the area are unable to go for morning walks. “I like going for a walk at around 4.30 am. But, as lights in most stretches don’t work, I have to wait till the sun rises,” said 58-year-old K Devika, a resident.

It is learned that the City Corporation allocated `86 lakh in March for phasing out sodium lamps. Local Corporation officials claim that the LED lights are being fixed in other areas. “Around 3,000 LED lights have been installed in Madipakkam alone. We are steadily phasing out sodium lamps,” said T Saravanabhavanandham, Perungudi zonal officer, assuring LED lights would be installed in Ram Nagar by September.