Vandalur Zoo team captures 'free-ranging' male hyena

S V Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a swift action, Vandalur Zoo authorities have managed to capture the 'free-ranging' striped hyena within hours after it managed to escape from its enclosure giving a brief scare. A top official of the Vandalur Zoo confirmed the development to the Express.

The animal, which escaped on Monday late evening was successfully captured on the wee hours of Tuesday.

"The animal is continuously being monitored and medical care is provided. The animal was captured near it own enclosure inside the zoo premises,-" the official.

As part of animal exchange programme, Vandalur zoo received two pairs of striped hyenas from Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Garden in Mysuru along with one pair each of jackal,golden pheasant, sarus crane, black swan and Eclectus Parrot and an Indian gaur. Vandalur zoo sent a pair of white tigers, a male Indian gaur, a male lion-tailed macaque and a pair of Nilgiri langur.

The director said except for this male hyena, all other animals got acclimatised.