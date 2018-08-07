Home Cities Chennai

Weather will continue to remain pleasant, says Met Department

Daily dosage of scattered rainfall has brought the temperature below normal for the first time in the last fortnight.

Published: 07th August 2018 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Daily dosage of scattered rainfall has brought the temperature below normal for the first time in the last fortnight. The Nungambakkam weather station on Tuesday recorded 34.3 degree Celsius, which is 0.5 degrees below normal, while Meenambakkam has recorded slightly higher temperature of 36.1 degrees, which is 1.2 degrees above normal. 

Meteorological Department officials said weather would remain pleasant for few more days with isolated showers in the evenings. Chennai is reeling under 15 per cent deficit rainfall for the period between June 1 to August 7. The city has received 172.8 mm of rainfall as against normal 203.1 mm. As per the official statistics, chief amounts of rainfall received in last 24 hours until 8.30 am on Tuesday shows that only seven weather stations in Tamil Nadu recorded any rainfall activity. Valparai in Coimbatore has received the highest rainfall of 4 cm. 

