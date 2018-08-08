Engineered for business

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : As a kid, I loved repairing toys. Gradually, it progressed to working with clocks, watch and pumps. Engineering was always a part of my life,” says NK Ranganath, MD of Grundfos Pumps. Ranganath got his engineering degree from College of Engineering, Guindy, and an MBA from Xavier School of Management. He joined Grundfos in February 1998 and established Grundfos India by March, the same year. He has more than 36 years of industry experience in marketing, sales, design, project management, finance, and human resources.

What did you enjoy the most while pursuing Engineering?

I’ve always wanted to be an engineer. My grandfather started a pump manufacturing company in 1956. He wanted me to learn to repair pumps, and so I used to spend one day a week learning the techniques from him. Eventually, I pursued Mechanical Engineering and developed an interest for automobiles. But I always knew that running a business involves making good financial decisions. A balance of finance and engineering was sure to do wonders for the business.



Why did you not take up family business immediately after studies?

To build myself, I had to be outside my family’s influence. I got a chance to work in the Middle East. I got to work as a sub-contractor for large engines in power plants. I also took a few small electrical contracts for five years. But I always knew that I had to come back because somebody had to carry the three-generation legacy forward, and even my fiancé wanted me to do so.

Tell us about the working with pumps?

Grundfos came to India in 1979. I liked the company for its values and policies. There were several applicants, but I managed to get a post in the company. Pump was never really considered a product that had much scope. It was restricted to small scale sector alone. Grundfos stepped into the field of pumps and the evolution of the product has been phenomenal since then.

The efficiency of the product started increasing in the local markets. We would sell it two times the price and yet people were ready to buy it. We introduced pumps that India had not seen much, and paved our way through tough competition. The impact was huge. We introduced a new set of pumps with better recyclable property, and sustainability. We are trying to make them more adaptive.

What is your stress buster?

I read articles on current affairs, and keep myself updated. I also like reading on computers, automobiles, anthropology, origins of man, and Hindu philosophy. At other times, I spend time chatting with my wife, and two sons.



What is learning for you?

Learning is a continuous process. Just because you’re facing trouble, you can’t let go off your values. We need to be true to ourselves. I staunchly believe — ‘You’re a great leader when you’re doing the right and nobody is watching you.’ Never compromise on values. Similarly, I take inspiration from everyone.

Do you have any hobbies? And what’s the one quality you’ve taught your kids?

I started with repairing toys. Anything mechanical drew my attention. Even when something goes wrong at our place, my sons and I solve it. Like how cooking is therapeutic to some, repairing is a stress buster for me. I have also trained my children to work with their own hands rather than sitting behind the computer, and working.



How different is Ranganath at work and home?

I might be a boss at office but at home I am grounded. My respect for people remains the same. However, I lose my temper more often at home.

What are your future plans for yourself, and the company?

I always like to think out of the box. My motto is to keep my mind busy. I would like to help people, who are working with start-ups. Something most people miss is the ability to look at various concepts, synthesise them, and use it for a good reason. I want to be a voracious reader. By the time I retire, I want a strategy for my company. I want it to be the most ethical and respected company, and I will work towards it’s sustainability by conserving water and energy.