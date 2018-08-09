Home Cities Chennai

NRC: The list that changed the lives of Chennai-based Assamese residents after 67 years

Indukalpa Saikia has been a resident of Chennai since 2001, and is among the 2.89 crore citizens included in the list, which has been updated for the first time since 1951.

Published: 09th August 2018 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Assam-NRC

People wait in a queue to check their names on the final draft of the state's National Register of Citizens after it was released at an NRC Seva Kendra in Assam. (PTI)

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the morning of July 30, 2018, there was a sense of foreboding and worry for the Assamese population across the country. The second and final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was released, and about 40 lakh applicants were excluded from the list and rendered homeless. Amid emerging religious nationalism, political slugfest, conversations on the human rights of ‘non-citizens’, and protecting the interests of the indigenous people of Assam, city-based Assamese residents share their opinion about the NRC. 

Indukalpa Saikia has been a resident of Chennai since 2001, and is among the 2.89 crore citizens included in the list, which has been updated for the first time since 1951, to account for illegal migration from Bangladesh. “Everyone in my family has been included in the NRC list. Even if we weren’t, I wouldn’t have worried because we have all the required documents to identify as a citizen,” he says.

ALSO READ: Assam CM Gogoi demands 'white paper' on foreigners; says NRC Congress baby, PM Modi only foster father 

What about the incessant reports on how several Assam residents have begun to feel alienated, despite having the required documents? Indukalpa shares, “It doesn’t mean people who have the documents and excluded from the list are not residents. If they have the documents, they can file claims and objections. The government has a provision in regard to this. This is only a draft. This move is for the ‘illegal immigrants’, and people who can’t prove their presence in Assam on, or before March 24, 1971.” 

Joonak Konwar, a working professional says she was initially sceptical about the exercise. But, after contemplation and analysing the situation, she says, “I am happy about it. I am not sure what the repercussions or actions are going to be but, it surely is a good move. I have friends and relatives back in Assam whose names haven’t been included in the list, but they aren’t worried about it. They will be filing a claim,” she says. 

READ HERE: People with cases pending at Foreigners Tribunal will not make it to final Assam NRC list: State-coordinator

Assam has a history of local resistance against Bangladeshi immigrants, the most historic being the ‘Assam agitation’ (1979 to 1985). Anshuman Dutta, who has been in the city for the last 13 years, calls the NRC draft, the “fruit of all the struggles that Assamese went through”, including his own parents. “My parents have been part of the Assam agitation, they fought for their rights, and against the illegal immigrants. So, to finally see this happening, after 30 years, makes us feel extremely happy,” he shares, and emphasises that this is much beyond the Hindu-Muslim binary, and language. “It’s not about the religion or language but, about preserving the history of Assam, and its indigenous people,” says the marketing manager.

Bumo, a city-based sound engineer hasn’t checked the list, but is confident that he would have made it. “While there are several applicants who are tracing their family trees, post the NRC’s release, some of us know it. This step to update the NRC list has been pending for a long time. As someone who loves, and respects his homeland, I think this is a good step,” he shares.

