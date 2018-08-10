Chennai: GO shifting idol theft cases to CBI stayed till August 16

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has extended the stay granted on the GO dated August 1, 2018, which transferred the temple idol theft cases to the CBI, till August 16.

A special bench of Justices R Mahadevan and P D Audikesavlu passed the stay order on August 7 last, saying that the GO could not stand even a minute and that the act of the authorities could be straight away declared improper and illegal, which would amount to the interference with the administration of justice by the court.

The interim order was passed on a plea moved by advocate ‘Elephant’ G Rajendran against the GO.

When the PIL petition came up for further hearing on Thursday, the authorities sought a week’s time to file counter affidavit. Recording the submission, the court adjourned the case to August 16.

According to the petitioner, the government had submitted that it had lost confidence in the court-appointed idol wing headed by IG Pon Manickavel. However, the wing had worked hard for the past one year and recovered over 20 idols.

Opposing the plea, the government argued that it was too early for the court to come to a conclusion that the order should be stayed.

Notice issued on plea for reservation

Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed the Additional Advocate-General to file a reply to a petition seeking to quash a notification of the State dated July 25 last, which invited applications for appointment of law officers to defend the State in the High Court. When the petition from V Elangovan came up before Justice M Duraiswamy, the AAG prayed for time and the judge posted it for August 20. According to Elangovan, the notification called for applications to fill up 66 posts without following the reservation norms.