Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: GO shifting idol theft cases to CBI stayed till August 16

Court says order improper, govt seeks more time to file counter affidavit

Published: 10th August 2018 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has extended the stay granted on the GO dated August 1, 2018, which transferred the temple idol theft cases to the CBI, till August 16.

A special bench of Justices R Mahadevan and P D Audikesavlu passed the stay order on August 7 last, saying that the GO could not stand even a minute and that the act of the authorities could be straight away declared improper and illegal, which would amount to the interference with the administration of justice by the court.

The interim order was passed on a plea moved by advocate ‘Elephant’ G Rajendran against the GO.
When the PIL petition came up for further hearing on Thursday, the authorities sought a week’s time to file counter affidavit. Recording the submission, the court adjourned the case to August 16.

According to the petitioner, the government had submitted that it had lost confidence in the court-appointed idol wing headed by IG Pon Manickavel. However, the wing had worked hard for the past one year and recovered over 20 idols.

Opposing the plea, the government argued that it was too early for the court to come to a conclusion that the order should be stayed.

Notice issued on plea for reservation

Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed the Additional Advocate-General to file a reply to a petition seeking to quash a notification of the State dated July 25 last, which invited applications for appointment of law officers to defend the State in the High Court. When the petition from V Elangovan came up before Justice M Duraiswamy, the AAG prayed for time and the judge posted it for August 20. According to Elangovan, the notification called for applications to fill up 66 posts without following the reservation norms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi