Denied space because of pending cases: AIADMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Denying the charge of DMK working president MK Stalin that out of hatred the State government did not allot space for the burial of the body of DMK president M Karunanidhi on the Marina, AIADMK organising secretary and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Thursday said the government had allotted land near Gandhi Mandapam for burial only because of practical difficulties that might arise due to the pending cases against memorials along the seafront.

Describing the charge of Stalin as unfair, in a statement here, Jayakumar listed the honours accorded to the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on Wednesday including State honours, public holiday etc. “There were five cases pending against new memorials on the Marina before the Madras High Court and all these cases were filed by those who wished to remove the memorial of our late leader J Jayalalithaa. So, out of goodwill that the final rites for Karunanidhi should not face any legal issues in the last minute, land was allocated at Gandhi Mandapam,” he said.

Jayakumar said he wondered whether the DMK men who opposed a portrait of Jayalalithaa in the Assembly and who vowed to remove her memorial had any conscience at all. The minister alleged that when the late leader Kamaraj and late Chief Minister Janaki Ammal passed away requests were made to build memorials for them on Marina.

But, the then Chief Minister Karunanidhi rejected those requests stating that only those who die while holding the post of Chief Minister would be given space on Marina. Jayakumar said the AIADMK led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will neither bother about the baseless charges of Stalin nor will they deviate from their duty.