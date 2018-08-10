Home Cities Chennai

Denied space because of pending cases: AIADMK

Denying the charge of DMK working president MK Stalin that out of hatred the State government did not allot space for the burial of the body of DMK president M Karunanidhi on the Marina, AIADMK organi

Published: 10th August 2018 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Denying the charge of DMK working president MK Stalin that out of hatred the State government did not allot space for the burial of the body of DMK president M Karunanidhi on the Marina, AIADMK organising secretary and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Thursday said the government had allotted land near Gandhi Mandapam for burial only because of  practical difficulties that might arise due to the pending cases against memorials along the seafront.

Describing the charge of Stalin as unfair, in a statement here, Jayakumar listed the honours accorded to the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on Wednesday including State honours, public holiday etc. “There were five cases pending against new memorials on the Marina before the Madras High Court and all these cases were filed by those who wished to remove the memorial of our late leader J Jayalalithaa. So, out of goodwill that the final rites for Karunanidhi should not face any legal issues in the last minute, land was allocated at Gandhi Mandapam,” he said.

Jayakumar said he wondered whether the DMK men who opposed a portrait of Jayalalithaa in the Assembly and who vowed to remove her memorial had any conscience at all. The minister alleged that when the late leader Kamaraj and late Chief Minister Janaki Ammal passed away requests were made to build memorials for them on Marina.

But, the then Chief Minister Karunanidhi rejected those requests stating that only those who die while holding the post of Chief Minister would be given space on Marina. Jayakumar said the AIADMK led by Chief Minister Edappadi  K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will neither bother about the baseless charges of Stalin nor will they  deviate from their duty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi