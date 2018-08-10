Home Cities Chennai

Four injured still under treatment at hospital in Chennai

Four patients including one woman police constable, who suffered wrist fracture, in the melee at Rajaji Hall on Wednesday where mortal remains of the late DMK chief M Karunanidhi were kept are still u

Published: 10th August 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Policemen deployed at Anna memorial due to the huge turnout | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four patients including one woman police constable, who suffered wrist fracture, in the melee at Rajaji Hall on Wednesday where mortal remains of the late DMK chief M Karunanidhi were kept are still undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Three people had died and over 60 people suffered injuries in the scuffle at the venue.

“We received 55 patients on Wednesday including one police constable, of whom  four people are still undergoing treatment. The constable suffered wrist bone fracture,” said Dr R Jayanthi, Dean of the hospital. The Government Multi Super-Specialty Hospital, which is on the same campus as Rajaji Hall, received 55 patients of whom 49 trauma cases were referred to the RGGGH.

“We treated suffocation cases, dehydration, minor head injury and also one shoulder dislocation. I received frantic calls from journalists and others about people collapsing on the ground. We had tough time even locating and attending to the emergency case in the crowd. We stabilised dehydration and suffocation cases and sent back the patients. Other cases were transferred to the RGGGH. As we could not send out 108 ambulances from the main gate, we created a route from the Metro Rail work site on Anna Salai and transported the patients via that route,” said Dr V Anandakumar, nodal officer. ENS

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi