Four injured still under treatment at hospital in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four patients including one woman police constable, who suffered wrist fracture, in the melee at Rajaji Hall on Wednesday where mortal remains of the late DMK chief M Karunanidhi were kept are still undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Three people had died and over 60 people suffered injuries in the scuffle at the venue.

“We received 55 patients on Wednesday including one police constable, of whom four people are still undergoing treatment. The constable suffered wrist bone fracture,” said Dr R Jayanthi, Dean of the hospital. The Government Multi Super-Specialty Hospital, which is on the same campus as Rajaji Hall, received 55 patients of whom 49 trauma cases were referred to the RGGGH.

“We treated suffocation cases, dehydration, minor head injury and also one shoulder dislocation. I received frantic calls from journalists and others about people collapsing on the ground. We had tough time even locating and attending to the emergency case in the crowd. We stabilised dehydration and suffocation cases and sent back the patients. Other cases were transferred to the RGGGH. As we could not send out 108 ambulances from the main gate, we created a route from the Metro Rail work site on Anna Salai and transported the patients via that route,” said Dr V Anandakumar, nodal officer. ENS