Illegally slaughtered ‘calf meat’ seized in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Food safety department officials seized 300 kgs of illegally-slaughtered calf meat that was allegedly being sold as ‘mutton’ at Periamet here on Thursday.

R Kathiravan, Designated food safety officer, Chennai said, 300 kgs of beef was seized from a shop at Periamet at 1 pm. The calves were slaughtered illegally (other than slaughter houses) and stored in unhygienic condition. “Also, the shop owner sold it saying, it was goat’s meat,” he said.

The seized meat was handed over to Greater Chennai Corporation officials to destroy at the Kodungaiyur dumping yard. Further action will be initiated as per Food Safety Act 2006 and rules 2011. Meat samples were sent to Madras Veterinary College for species identification and other analysis.