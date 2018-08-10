Home Cities Chennai

Illegally slaughtered ‘calf meat’ seized in Chennai

Food safety department officials seized 300 kgs of illegally-slaughtered calf meat that was allegedly being sold as ‘mutton’ at Periamet here on Thursday.

Published: 10th August 2018 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Food safety department officials seized 300 kgs of illegally-slaughtered calf meat that was allegedly being sold as ‘mutton’ at Periamet here on Thursday.

R Kathiravan, Designated food safety officer, Chennai said, 300 kgs of beef was seized from a shop at Periamet at 1 pm. The calves were slaughtered illegally (other than slaughter houses) and stored in unhygienic condition. “Also, the shop owner sold it saying, it was goat’s meat,” he said.

The seized meat was handed over to Greater Chennai Corporation officials to destroy at the Kodungaiyur dumping yard. Further action will be initiated as per Food Safety Act 2006 and rules 2011. Meat samples were sent to Madras Veterinary College for species identification and other analysis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi