Man hurt during DMK chief Karunanidhi’s funeral procession dies in Chennai

A 45-year-old employee of a private firm who had fallen from a wall at Wallajah Road died after returning from the ceremony.

Published: 10th August 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

visitor takes a selfie after paying tributes to former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on Thursday | P Jawahar/ D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  One more person who sustained head injuries during the late DMK chief Karunanidhi’s funeral procession succumbed to injuries late on Wednesday night, while another man died minutes after he reached home from the procession.

Students of a private school in Chennai
pay tribute by creating a human
formation of the name ‘Kalaignar

Durai, 45, was standing on a wall at Wallajah Road when the funeral procession was passing.  “He fell and sustained head injuries and was rushed to the Omandurar government hospital where he succumbed to injuries,” said a police source.

ALSO READ: Cell number five of Palayamkottai Central Prison: Testimony to Karunanidhi’s fighting spirit

Jagadesh Karthi, 37, of Mylapore had also gone to pay homage to the former Chief Minister. “He left home around 11 am and returned home around 3.30 pm after which he fell unconscious. We rushed him to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead,” his wife Sumithra said in the complaint she lodged with the Mylapore police.

Jagadesh worked in a private company at Mount Road and is survived by his wife and two children.
On Wednesday, three persons including a woman were killed and around 45 others were injured as the police were struggling to control the sprawling crowd which led to a stampede at the Rajaji Hall.
Chennai city Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan visited the injured persons who were admitted in the government general hospital and wished them a speedy recovery.

