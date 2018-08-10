Home Cities Chennai

New Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani of Madras HC to be sworn in on Sunday

Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani, who was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court last week, will assume office on Sunday (August 12).

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani, who was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court last week, will assume office on Sunday (August 12). Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Prohit will administer the oath of office to her at 10am at the Raj Bhavan.

Born on October 3, 1958, Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani had obtained her law degree and enrolled herself as an advocate with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in July 1982 and started practice in the City Civil & Sessions Courts and later in Mumbai High Court.

Vijaya Kamlesh joined the office of  L V Kapse and conducted several trials on criminal and civil sides. She was appointed on the panel of defence lawyers in the Sessions Court.

She taught the “Law of Crimes” subject as a part-time professor in K C Law College from 1987 to 1993.
She was appointed as Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor in February 1990. Later she was appointed as Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor on the Appellate side of the High Court of Bombay from November 1997.

She was elevated as a judge of the High Court on June 26, 2001 and made Acting Chief Justice of Bombay High Court in 2015.

Justice Indira Banerjee, who had been elevated to the Supreme Court, relinquished office last week and the second senior most judge Huluvadi G Ramesh is holding additional charge of the Madras High Court.

